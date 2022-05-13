SLED investigating North Myrtle Beach city manager over assault allegations

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – State law enforcement officers have been asked to investigate the city manager of North Myrtle Beach.

State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that the North Myrtle Beach Police Department requested its agency to investigate City Manager Mike Mahaney for a suspected assault.

SLED couldn’t provide any other details at this time as its agents continue their investigation.

WMBF News has requested the incident report connected to the case, but we were told it still needs to be approved by a police supervisor before it is released.

This all comes as North Myrtle Beach City Council is set to meet in an emergency executive session at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The agenda shows that councilmembers will be meeting to discuss a personnel matter.

It’s not clear at this time if it’s to discuss the allegations surrounding Mahaney.

