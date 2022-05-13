Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SLED investigating deaths of two Greenville County inmates

Coroner investigating death at detention center.
Coroner investigating death at detention center.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after two inmates were found dead Thursday afternoon at the detention center.

According to the coroner, the inmates were found unresponsive in their housing unit and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 13.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they have been requested by the Greenville County Jail Administrator to investigate the deaths.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Greek Festival is back in full swing!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Anthony Arcuri
Highway patrol arrests man in connection to deadly hit-and-run near Myrtle Beach State Park
Best of the Grand Strand
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Donald Moore
Authorities release victim and suspect names in Florence motel room death

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff plans Monday news conference to address recent ‘law enforcement activity’ in Georgetown County
Reward increased for information connected to deadly Halloween shooting in Dillon County
Deputies investigating Darlington County barn fire that killed 1M+ bees
Crews were called to the wreck involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. Friday at Highway 707...
School bus headed to St. James Middle School rear-ended by truck on Hwy. 707, district says