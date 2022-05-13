Sheriff plans Monday news conference to address recent ‘law enforcement activity’ in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County sheriff is holding a news conference on Monday to address recent law enforcement activity in the county.

The press conference is expected to be at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown County Judicial Center on Cleland Street.

WMBF News will be there for that news conference on Monday.

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed that remains were found in a wooded area of Georgetown County.

Over the past couple of days, authorities have been around the Harmony Township neighborhood investigating a wooded area, but sources would not confirm if that is the location where the remains were found.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

It is also unclear at this point if the remains are those of Brittanee Drexel, who has been missing since April 25, 2009.

We also confirmed through multiple sources that information in the Drexel case would be released soon, but those new details have not been made clear at this time.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Her disappearance has been a mystery over the past decade.

RAYMOND MOODY ARREST

Meanwhile, a man who was once named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance back in 2012, Raymond Moody, was arrested last week and charged with obstruction of justice.

At this time, we have no confirmation that his arrest is connected to the current investigation into Drexel’s disappearance.

Raymond Moody (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s criminal background check, the date Moody allegedly committed the obstruction of justice is April 25, 2009.

WMBF News has requested several documents in relation to Moody’s arrest, including the incident report and warrants, but the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has denied our multiple requests.

A judge set a $100,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon for Moody on his obstruction of justice charge.

WMBF News is currently working to get the paperwork and details of his bond, including what are the conditions of his bond if he is released.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.