Robeson County man facing drug, weapons charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Red Springs man is being held on a $350,000 secured bond for multiple drugs and weapons charges, including intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare.

On Thursday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, SWAT Team Operators and Deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 106 Brooklyn Street in Red Springs.

During the course of the investigation and search a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, U.S. Currency and firearms were located and seized.

Investigators arrested and charged James T Baker, 48, with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school/daycare, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baker was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $350,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

