Reward increased for information connected to deadly Halloween shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The reward for information leading to information in a deadly Halloween shooting in Dillon County has been increased.

The reward has been bumped up from $1,000 to $6,000.

Deputies were called on Oct. 31, 2021 to Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court where they found a 28-year-old James McLean dead inside of a pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shannon Grainger at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or send a message on the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

