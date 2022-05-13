Submit a Tip
Reports: Raiders trade Conway native Bryan Edwards to Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass against...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WMBF) - One of the Grand Strand’s own in the NFL could be heading closer to home.

According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Raiders traded Conway native Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

The terms of the deal were not initially disclosed, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero later reported Edwards was traded to Atlanta alongside a seventh-round draft pick in 2023. The Falcons reportedly traded back a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Edwards was drafted in the third round by the Raiders in 2020, tallying up 571 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He also started just over half of his 28 total games played in Las Vegas.

The wideout was a standout at Conway High School before heading to South Carolina, where he became the Gamecocks’ all-time career leader in receptions, receiving yards and consecutive games with a catch.

Edwards also notably played alongside fellow Horry County native Hunter Renfrow as part of the Raiders receiving corps.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

