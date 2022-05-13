Submit a Tip
‘Once in a lifetime kind of dog’: Myrtle Beach police say goodbye to retired K9 Roscoe

Retired K9 Roscoe passed away earlier this month. He served the Myrtle Beach community for 8 years before he retired.(Source: MBPD K9 Unit)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced one of its retired four-legged officers has died.

K9 Roscoe passed away earlier this month.

He served the Myrtle Beach community for eight years before retiring and living with his handler’s family.

“Roscoe was a once in a lifetime kind of dog that lived a Disney storied life,” said K9 Handler Harlow. “He was rescued by the Myrtle Beach Police Department where he became a narcotics detection K9.”

K9 Roscoe and K9 Handler Harlow
K9 Roscoe and K9 Handler Harlow(Source: MBPD K9 Unit)

Not long after his retirement, he became the face of Harlow’s company Bird Dog Power Washing.

Harlow said Roscoe is the reason that the company works with local animal shelters to help keep them clean and provide them with supplies.

“Don’t take the time with your pets for granted because it goes by so fast. We miss you buddy, and you can rest easy now,” Harlow said.

Harlow said Roscoe touched so many lives and will be missed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

