Murrells Inlet woman puts out call to find father's painting after accidentally donated

Megan Sandefur put out a call to Facebook to anyone who may have seen or bought her father’s...
Megan Sandefur put out a call to Facebook to anyone who may have seen or bought her father’s painting at the Goodwill in Murrells Inlet.(Source: Megan Sandefur)
By Samuel Shelton and WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet woman is in search of a prized possession after it was accidentally donated.

Megan Sandefur put out a call on Facebook to anyone who may have seen or bought her father’s painting at the Goodwill in Murrells Inlet.

As natives of the Murrells Inlet area, the two would go out on the Inlet where they shared many memories together.

She added that painting became an outlet for her father.

“He always had an easel in the corner of the room and was always painting, and this is one of his pieces that he spent a long time on,” Sandefur said.

Sandefur said that her father created the marsh masterpiece about 20 years ago. She said it was the one painting that he really took pride in.

“He often will paint a painting and toss it in the closet, and paint a painting and toss it in the closet. And this one, he actually had hung up in our beach house, and we had taken it down because we were doing some renovations,” Sandefur explained.

During the renovations, the piece of art accidentally found its way to the donation pile.

Once Sandefur realized it was gone, she immediately contacted the local and national Goodwills and also shared her story on social media.

Her post on Facebook currently over 2,300 shares from friends and strangers trying to help.

“I have so much faith in humanity, and it’s so nice to know that, that this many people care, and that many people would try to help me,” Sandefur said.

She is offering a reward for the painting. Anyone who may have seen it or has it can reach out on her Facebook page.

