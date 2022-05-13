It’s opening night for The Play that Goes Wrong presented by The Long Bay Theatre
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We celebrated Friday the 13th in style today with The Long Bay Theatre.
It’s opening night for The Play that Goes Wrong. You can catch the show from May 13, 2022- May 29, 2022. Tickets are available by calling 843-212-2333 or online at longbaytheatre.com.
Come along with us as we get a sneak preview of some of the unpredictable events that will unfold!
