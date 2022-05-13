Submit a Tip
It’s opening night for The Play that Goes Wrong presented by The Long Bay Theatre

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We celebrated Friday the 13th in style today with The Long Bay Theatre.

It’s opening night for The Play that Goes Wrong. You can catch the show from May 13, 2022- May 29, 2022. Tickets are available by calling 843-212-2333 or online at longbaytheatre.com.

Come along with us as we get a sneak preview of some of the unpredictable events that will unfold!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

