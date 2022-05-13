Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Submit a Tip
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

