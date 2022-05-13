Florence Flamingos ask for help to name mascot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Have you ever wanted to help name a mascot? Here’s your chance!

The Florence Flamingos are asking for help in naming their new feathered friend.

The team says the mascot just arrived in town and enjoys “bacon, bananas and long walks on the beach.” The Flamingos play in the Coastal Plain League, a summer wood-bat league featuring rivals such as the Macon Bacon and Savannah Bananas.

You can click here to provide a suggestion. The team says it will formally introduce its mascot on May 27 at the first Florence After Five event of the summer.

The Flamingos will open the season on the road at Macon and Savannah before their home opener on May 28 against the Lexington County Blowfish. They’ll play at the new Carolina Bank Field, located near the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

This will also mark the first full season the team will play as the Flamingos. The team was known as the Florence RedWolves prior to a rebrand late last season.

