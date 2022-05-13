Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence Flamingos ask for help to name mascot

(Florence Flamingos / Facebook)
By Michael Owens
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Have you ever wanted to help name a mascot? Here’s your chance!

The Florence Flamingos are asking for help in naming their new feathered friend.

The team says the mascot just arrived in town and enjoys “bacon, bananas and long walks on the beach.” The Flamingos play in the Coastal Plain League, a summer wood-bat league featuring rivals such as the Macon Bacon and Savannah Bananas.

Our mascot just got into town recently and he needs a name! He loves bacon, bananas, and long walks on the beach. He...

Posted by Florence Flamingos on Friday, May 13, 2022

You can click here to provide a suggestion. The team says it will formally introduce its mascot on May 27 at the first Florence After Five event of the summer.

The Flamingos will open the season on the road at Macon and Savannah before their home opener on May 28 against the Lexington County Blowfish. They’ll play at the new Carolina Bank Field, located near the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

MORE COVERAGE | New ballpark set to open to help grow sports tourism in Florence

This will also mark the first full season the team will play as the Flamingos. The team was known as the Florence RedWolves prior to a rebrand late last season.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Anthony Arcuri
Highway patrol arrests man in connection to deadly hit-and-run near Myrtle Beach State Park
Best of the Grand Strand
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Donald Moore
Authorities release victim and suspect names in Florence motel room death

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass against...
Reports: Raiders trade Conway native Bryan Edwards to Falcons
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers release 2022 NFL schedule
Jim Garren.
CCU men’s golf head coach Jim Garren resigns
The series features 59 local high school student athletes and is presented by WMBF News.
‘Seniors Last Swing’ returns to Pelicans Ballpark to honor high school baseball, softball players