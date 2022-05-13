FIRST ALERT: Off & on showers continue today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Off & on showers continue today under mostly cloudy skies. We’re ending the work week on more of a gloomy note with some much-needed rainfall for our area.

TODAY

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day today with bouts of showers at times and the risk of an isolated thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 70s as the low pressure system moves into the Carolinas today.

Highs will reach the low-mid 70s this weekend with a 60% chance of rain. (WMBF)

Enough lingering moisture will keep rain chances around all day today but the best chance of showers and storms will be through the middle of the day through the afternoon and evening. If you have plans for today or this evening, keep that First Alert Weather App nearby.

We will hold onto scattered showers today. These rain chances will remain off and on through the middle of the day and into the evening. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The low pressure will weaken and pull away from the area through the weekend resulting in lower rain chances.

The best rain chance this weekend will actually be before the sunrise on Saturday. From there, it's just isolated showers and storms. (WMBF)

The best chances for a few showers or storms on Saturday will be before sunrise. After that, just a 20% risk of a shower or storm is in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will warm from near 80 on Saturday into the lower and middle 80s on Sunday. We’ll hold onto a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with increasing temperatures.

Warmer weather for the weekend with a few rain chances. (WMBF)

ANOTHER TASTE OF SUMMER

If you’ve been waiting for the heat and humidity, look no further than next week! We return to a summer feel as highs climb quickly tomorrow. The beaches will reach the low-mid 80s. Highs inland will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Highs next week will climb and bring back the humidity with them! (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.