FIRST ALERT - Lunar eclipse Sunday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday night.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon, Earth and sun fall into alignment, and the moon passes through the shadow of Earth. When the moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, it’s known as a total lunar eclipse. This total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday May 15th into early Monday May 16th.

The eclipse will start at 10:28 p.m. Sunday as the moon first enters the shadow of Earth. Totality, the point when the entire moon is engulfed in the shadow of Earth lasts from 11:29 p.m. Sunday through 12:53 a.m. Monday.

Lunar Eclipse Sunday night. (WMBF)

During totality, the moon will appear to take on a dark, reddish glow. The red coloring happens as the sun’s rays reach the Earth. Much of the blue and green light is scattered, while the orange and red colors remain visible, which is why the moon turns a reddish hue and is often referred to as the “blood moon”.

The eclipse will end at 1:55 a.m Monday.

The forecast calls for generally clear skies and mild temperatures.

No special equipment is needed to view the eclipse...simply a dark sky away from city lights and buildings to block the view.

