Deputies investigating Darlington County barn fire that killed 1M+ bees

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that killed over a million bees.

On April 24, Darlington County Fire, South Carolina Forestry, and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in the 2500 block of N. Center Road in Hartsville.

Responding units on the scene found a pole barn completely destroyed. Inside this pole barn were 24 Beehives containing approximately 1.2 million bees.

This incident is currently under investigation and if there is anyone that has any information pertaining to this fire, please contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

