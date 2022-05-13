Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. making, serving biscuits at Kannapolis Bojangles location

Bojangles says every restaurant has a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior” will step in their shoes.
Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior”...
Bojangles says every restaurant had a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior” will step in their shoes.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - “It’s Bo Time!”

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Junior is the voice behind the famous Bojangles jingle, and the chicken joint is putting him to work Friday.

Earnhardt is going to help make and serve their famous biscuits in Kannapolis as part of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day.

Bojangles says every restaurant has a certified “Master Biscuit Maker” and on Friday, “Junior” will step in their shoes.

Customers could even catch him working the drive-thru.

It’s all happening Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kannapolis location on Sears Street.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Anthony Arcuri
Highway patrol arrests man in connection to deadly hit-and-run near Myrtle Beach State Park
Best of the Grand Strand
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Donald Moore
Authorities release victim and suspect names in Florence motel room death

Latest News

Deputies investigating Darlington County barn fire that killed 1M+ bees
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff plans Monday news conference to address recent ‘law enforcement activity’ in Georgetown County
Crews were called to the wreck involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. Friday at Highway 707...
School bus headed to St. James Middle School rear-ended by truck on Hwy. 707, district says
Retired K9 Roscoe passed away earlier this month. He served the Myrtle Beach community for 8...
‘Once in a lifetime kind of dog’: Myrtle Beach police say goodbye to retired K9 Roscoe