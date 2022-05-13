Carolina Panthers release 2022 NFL schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers 2022 schedule has officially been released and there will be some must-watch games as the team looks to make it back to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Behind running back Christian McCaffrey, defensive end Brian Burns and new rookie offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the Panthers will open the season at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11 by hosting Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

It’ll be the fifth-straight season that Carolina opens the season at home. They are 7-3 in the last 10 home openers.

In Week 2, the Panthers will travel to face Charlotte-native quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. They’ll play three-straight games at home from Week 2-5.

The team’s bye week will come in Week 13 for the second-straight year, they’ll face the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve and they will close the season in Week 18 by traveling to New Orleans to face the division rival Saints.

Last season, Carolina went 5-11. Sam Darnold is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback again but will have competition with third-round rookie Matt Corral during training camp.

In the preseason, the Panthers will travel to face the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots in Week 1 and 2, then host the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the preseason.

Here is a full look at the Carolina Panthers 18-game schedule.

Week 1: Sept. 11, Cleveland Browns @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 Panthers @ New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 25, New Orleans Saints @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 2, Arizona Cardinals @ Panthers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 9, San Francisco 49ers @ Panthers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 16, Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 30, Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 6, Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 10, Falcons @ Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)

Week 11: Nov. 20, Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 27, Denver Broncos @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: Dec. 11, Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: Dec. 18, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 24, Detroit Lions @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 1, Panthers @ Buccaneers

Week 18: TBD, Panthers @ Saints

