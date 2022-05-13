2 Darlington County juveniles charged with attempted murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Darlington County juveniles face multiple charges including attempted murder after leading police on a foot chase Thursday.

Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis stated on Thursday two juveniles were detained and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia for unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of stolen firearms and attempted murder for a May 10 incident\.

Officers were attempting to put the juveniles on trespass notice when they fled, leading officers on a foot chase.

Once apprehended, officers discovered the juveniles had weapons.

On May 10, the juveniles allegedly fired several rounds at other juvenile subjects while on Edwards Avenue. There were no injuries to the victims.

The incidents are still under investigation and more arrests may be made.

The Darlington Police Department asks those with information about the incidents to call 843-398-4026.

