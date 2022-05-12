Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sword attack leaves Marlboro County man hospitalized, another in jail

Emmanuel Singleton
Emmanuel Singleton(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is under arrest for allegedly striking a Marlboro County man several times with a sword, deputies say.

On Wednesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hickory Grove Rd. in Bennettsville in reference to an assault.

Once at the scene, deputies learned the victim, an adult male, was struck multiple times with a sword.

The victim was transported to an out-of-state hospital where he has undergone surgeries for the injury sustained during the assault.

Investigators found Emmanuel Singleton, 45 of Cheraw, S.C., was the assailant.

Singleton was arrested Wednesday at a residence near Tatum, SC and transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $75,000 surety bond. If Singleton can make bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Best of the Grand Strand
Brittanee Drexel
New information expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources

Latest News

Terrance Lee Pearson Jr.
Marlboro County deputies arrest man trying to throw drugs, phones, etc. into federal prison
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Food Network winner who killed foster daughter sentenced to life in prison
Bradley Wheeler
Arrest made in 2021 murder of Dillon man
Jonathon Bessenger
SLED: Former Florence County deputy received, sent obscene pictures on Snapchat to minors