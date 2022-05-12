Sword attack leaves Marlboro County man hospitalized, another in jail

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is under arrest for allegedly striking a Marlboro County man several times with a sword, deputies say.

On Wednesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hickory Grove Rd. in Bennettsville in reference to an assault.

Once at the scene, deputies learned the victim, an adult male, was struck multiple times with a sword.

The victim was transported to an out-of-state hospital where he has undergone surgeries for the injury sustained during the assault.

Investigators found Emmanuel Singleton, 45 of Cheraw, S.C., was the assailant.

Singleton was arrested Wednesday at a residence near Tatum, SC and transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $75,000 surety bond. If Singleton can make bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

