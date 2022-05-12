Suspects charged in attempted armed robbery of CCU dorm

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three men have been charged in relation to an armed robbery in April at a Coastal Carolina University dorm room, police say.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on April 10, officers responded to Ingle Hall after reports of an armed robbery.

Surveillance footage showed two men knocking on the door of Ingle Hall, let inside by a University Housing staff member, the report states.

According to the reported witness statement, one suspect entered a dorm room and pointed a handgun at the witness, who lived in that room. He said the gun had a laser sight and was pointed at him.

According to the report, the suspect “shouted, ‘give me your s**t, give me your s**t’ before fleeing the room without taking anything.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect exited Ingle Hall and left the campus in a Buick via Founders Drive.

The witness told police he didn’t know the suspect but said they had “chilled” the night before. He added that he didn’t know anything about the suspect, his name or if he was a student at CCU, according to the report.

While questioning about items the suspect may have wanted, officers found a box and a jar containing wax substances in the freezer. The witness said the substances were marijuana waxes; however, they didn’t belong to him.

No citation was issued, but the waxes were placed into evidence.

Thomas George Papadakis, 18, Bilal Sabree Tucker, 19, and Sterling Braxton Brown, 18, all of Columbia, were arrested in connection with the robbery.

Papadakis is charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on May 5 on a $40,000 bond.

Tucker is charged with armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on April 21 on a $12,000 bond.

Brown is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony. He was released from J. Ruben Long on April 13 on a $15,000 bond.

The case is still under investiagtion.

