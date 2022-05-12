Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Seniors Last Swing’ returns to Pelicans Ballpark to honor high school baseball, softball players

The series features 59 local high school student athletes and is presented by WMBF News.
The series features 59 local high school student athletes and is presented by WMBF News.(Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The third annual “Seniors Last Swing” at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark is set in just a few weeks.

The series features 59 local high school student-athletes and is presented by WMBF News.

The 2022 graduates will be honored each night during a special pre-game presentation. It will also feature a full-scale game production by the Pelicans staff including live production, players’ headshots on the video board and more.

“This series originated during 2020 when the high school season was cancelled,” said Pelicans President Ryan Moore.  “The response was so overwhelming that it has become an annual event for our Grand Strand seniors.”

The baseball players will be showcased on Tuesday, May 24 and softball will be on Wednesday, May 25.

Both of the games will start at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets to the games, or you can call 843-918-6000 for tickets.

Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Best of the Grand Strand
Brittanee Drexel
New information expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources

Latest News

CCU holds groundbreaking ceremony for Thompson Library
CCU holds groundbreaking ceremony for Thompson Library
Little River World Famous Blue Crab Festival
Little River Blue Crab Festival is this weekend
County and city planners discussed ways to connect CCU and downtown Conway for cyclists and...
35-mile ‘Rail Trail’ in the works to connect Myrtle Beach to Aynor
.
VIDEO: Planning teams look to connect Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor with trails