‘Seniors Last Swing’ returns to Pelicans Ballpark to honor high school baseball, softball players

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The third annual “Seniors Last Swing” at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark is set in just a few weeks.

The series features 59 local high school student-athletes and is presented by WMBF News.

The 2022 graduates will be honored each night during a special pre-game presentation. It will also feature a full-scale game production by the Pelicans staff including live production, players’ headshots on the video board and more.

“This series originated during 2020 when the high school season was cancelled,” said Pelicans President Ryan Moore. “The response was so overwhelming that it has become an annual event for our Grand Strand seniors.”

The baseball players will be showcased on Tuesday, May 24 and softball will be on Wednesday, May 25.

Both of the games will start at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets to the games, or you can call 843-918-6000 for tickets.

Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

