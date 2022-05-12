Submit a Tip
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not clear if it's connected to the Brittanee Drexel investigation.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County, according to multiple sources.

It’s unclear at this point if the remains are those of Brittanee Drexel.

The same sources would not give a specific location on where the remains were found.

WMBF was the first to tell you that law enforcement officers were seen searching late Wednesday night in the outskirts of Georgetown.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

We also confirmed through multiple sources that information in the Brittanee Drexel case would be released soon, but those new details have not been made clear at this time.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard on April 12, 2009, when she was 17.

RAYMOND MOODY ARREST

Meanwhile, a man who was once named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance back in 2012, Raymond Moody, was arrested last week and charged with obstruction of justice.

At this time, we have no confirmation that his arrest is connected to the current investigation into Drexel’s disappearance.

Raymond Moody
Raymond Moody(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

WMBF News has requested several documents in relation to Moody’s arrest, including the incident report and warrants, but the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has denied our multiple requests.

A judge set a $100,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon for Moody on his obstruction of justice charge.

WMBF News is currently working to get the paperwork and details of his bond, including what are the conditions of his bond if he is released.

