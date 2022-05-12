Marlboro County deputies arrest man trying to throw drugs, phones, etc. into federal prison

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man from Charlotte, N.C. is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to throw drugs, phones and other contraband into a federal prison in Bennettsville.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was asked to respond to the Federal Prison in Bennettsville in reference to a male subject attempting to throw contraband over the prison’s fence, according to the report.

Upon arrival, deputies arrested Terrance Lee Pearson Jr., 26 of Charlotte, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trespassing.

Pearson was found in possession of a football containing cell phones, cell phone chargers, tobacco, and marijuana. Pearson Jr. received a $20,000 surety bond at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

