Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Little River Blue Crab Festival is this weekend

Little River World Famous Blue Crab Festival
Little River World Famous Blue Crab Festival((Source: World Famous Blue Crab Festival))
By Eric Richards
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Excitement is building for the annual Blue Crab Festival in Little River.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things, everybody is getting all excited,” said Jacob Meenech, who is attending Blue Crab Fest for the first time.

The two-day festival happening this weekend will feature food, of course, live music and more with about 50,000 people expected to attend, which means big business for locals.

“You come this weekend, you won’t be able to see across the street because the crowd is so thick,” said Richard Deegan, the co-owner of Pirates Treasure House.

This Saturday and Sunday admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

“We’re setting up outside with the artwork lining the whole fenced area,” said Linda Deegan, the co-owner of Pirates Treasure House.

Arrive early and have a great time!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

The House quickly approved the bill raising the possibility voters could head to the polls two...
SC Senate compromise resurrects early voting bill, House OKs
The state’s House of Representatives passed a bill to establish “Education Scholarship...
School voucher-like program moving closer to establishment in SC
County and city planners discussed ways to connect CCU and downtown Conway for cyclists and...
35-mile ‘Rail Trail’ in the works to connect Myrtle Beach to Aynor
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Documents related to arrest of Raymond Moody denied by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office