Little River Blue Crab Festival is this weekend

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Excitement is building for the annual Blue Crab Festival in Little River.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things, everybody is getting all excited,” said Jacob Meenech, who is attending Blue Crab Fest for the first time.

The two-day festival happening this weekend will feature food, of course, live music and more with about 50,000 people expected to attend, which means big business for locals.

“You come this weekend, you won’t be able to see across the street because the crowd is so thick,” said Richard Deegan, the co-owner of Pirates Treasure House.

This Saturday and Sunday admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

“We’re setting up outside with the artwork lining the whole fenced area,” said Linda Deegan, the co-owner of Pirates Treasure House.

Arrive early and have a great time!

