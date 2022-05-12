Submit a Tip
Investigators search wooded area west of Georgetown, unclear if related to Drexel case

By Eric Richards
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers are searching a wooded area to the west of Georgetown past dusk. It’s unclear if this is in relation to the Drexel case

There is no confirmation the multi-agency investigation is related. According to multiple sources, information on the case of Brittanee Drexel is expected soon. It’s unclear what new details will be presented as of this writing.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard on April 12, 2009, when she was 17.

Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with obstruction of justice and arrested on Wednesday. He was named a person of interest in the Drexel case in 2012.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

At this time, we have no confirmation that Moody’s arrest is connected to the current investigation of the Brittanee Drexel case.

Multiple agencies are working this investigation, including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the FBI.

Currently, arrest reports, records, warrants, etc. are not being released to the public.

Law enforcement officers investigate semi-private area in Georgetown County into the night

