Highway patrol arrests man in connection to deadly hit-and-run near Myrtle Beach State Park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash near Myrtle Beach State Park.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol took 53-year-old Anthony Arcuri of Myrtle Beach into custody Wednesday night.

He is charged with hit-and-run involving death.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said Arcuri hit 40-year-old Donald Calderone Jr. around 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 while he was on Highway 17 near Perry Circle.

Lee said troopers and the agency’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are still investigating the crash.

Arcuri remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

