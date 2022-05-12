Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Halley’s Hometown Hero: Ansel Lovell with Grand Strand Miracle League

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Miracle League in Myrtle Beach has a mission to provide people with special needs of all ages to play sports.

This week’s Hometown Hero, Ansel Lovell has found a passion for helping the cause.

Come along with us to meet him and learn more about this amazing organization that brings a smile to so many faces.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Best of the Grand Strand
Brittanee Drexel
New information expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and involved a school bus headed to South...
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

Latest News

gst
The Grand Strand Business Expo presented by GBN
gst
Thursday Jam with Rod E. Morris
gst
Thursday Jam with Rod E. Morris- Part 2
gst
The Grand Strand Business Expo- Part 5