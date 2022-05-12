Halley’s Hometown Hero: Ansel Lovell with Grand Strand Miracle League
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Miracle League in Myrtle Beach has a mission to provide people with special needs of all ages to play sports.
This week’s Hometown Hero, Ansel Lovell has found a passion for helping the cause.
Come along with us to meet him and learn more about this amazing organization that brings a smile to so many faces.
