Florence police release suspect’s name after woman found dead in motel room
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department provided more information on a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a motel room.
Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the Colonial Inn on Irby Street after a person was heard screaming for help.
When they arrived, officers said they tried to open the door with a key, but a man identified as Donald Moore held the door and kept officers from coming into the room.
Police said they made forced entry into the room and took Moore into custody after a brief struggle.
A woman was found dead in the room.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim or the cause of death.
The arrest warrants for Moore indicate a boxcutter was found at the scene.
Moore is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Florence Police Department said it’s still investigating and working to determine how the events of the incident unfolded.
