FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our low pressure system over the Atlantic continues to drift closer to South Carolina and will bring an increasing chance of showers and a few thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy skies will linger around today thanks to the low pressure system sitting off the coast this morning. As we head through the morning hours, a few isolated showers will be possible through the first half of the day. The best chances today will remain in the afternoon and evening.

Here's a look at the forecast for today. Off an on showers with a few isolated storms from time to time. (WMBF)

This will not be a steady rain, instead, expect passing showers and a few downpours from time to time. Some brief bouts of sun will be likely between the showers today. Highs will climb into the lower 70s for highs for both the beaches and inland areas.

FRIDAY

Our forecast for Friday is nearly identical to today. A weak low pressure system will continue to provide scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday. Once again, it will not be an all day rain and those chances will be scattered at 60%. No severe weather is expected on Friday with highs in the mid 70s for the beaches and a few inland areas reach the upper 70s. If you have plans for Friday, you’ll want to keep that First Alert Weather App nearby.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as well with another round of showers and storms throughout the day. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As the low pressure system begins to pull away from the area, our rain chances will lower as we head into the weekend. Highs will be warm for the weekend, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the beaches. Inland areas will reach the low-mid 80s.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the weekend with the best rain chances already past us. We'll hold onto a 30% chance of showers for Saturday. (WMBF)

We will have just enough humidity and ingredients for a few pop up showers and storms on Saturday that rain chances remain in the forecast at 30%. It’s not a widespread weather maker but a few isolated showers and storms will be possible with a warm afternoon on tap.

ANOTHER TASTE OF SUMMER

We go beyond the weekend to give you the First Alert for next week! Get ready for another taste of summer heat and humidity! Highs next week will climb into the low-mid 80s for the beaches with the 90s returning for inland areas.

Highs climb quickly into next week bringing around round of heat and humidity. (WMBF)

