Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Best of the Grand Strand
Brittanee Drexel
New information expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources

Latest News

Mother of slain high school student opens up about her loss and search for answers.
‘Violence didn’t come from Joe’: Mother remembers son killed in high school fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in...
Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package
Suspects charged in attempted armed robbery of CCU dorm
Suspects charged in attempted armed robbery of CCU dorm
FILE - Randy Weaver holds the door of his cabin showing holes from bullets fired during the...
Randy Weaver, participant in Ruby Ridge standoff, dies at 74