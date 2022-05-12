CMPD: Dump truck driver cited following school bus crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New details were released Thursday about a school bus crash that left 17 people injured and three vehicles destroyed.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

The bus was servicing students from South Mecklenburg High School and 15 students were on the bus at the time.

According to the crash report, the driver of the dump truck fell asleep at the wheel. The truck crossed left of the center line and hit a sedan at an angle before then hitting the school bus head-on.

The bus then went off the right side of the road and a metal fence.

According to officials, 16 people were taken to a hospital following the crash. Of those, 14 were students from the bus taken with minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck and the bus were determined to have major injuries, while the driver of the sedan refused transport and did not appear to be injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the driver of the dump truck was issued a citation for driving left of center.

Fifteen South Mecklenburg High School students were on the school bus that was involved in the crash Wednesday morning.

CFD Capt. Michael Gerin said first responders encountered problems due to the amount of damage to the cars and it took 40 minutes to free the bus driver and about an hour to free the dump truck driver. He added that the jaws of life were used and that both drivers were conscious and stable.

The road was closed for more than four hours.

According to a report ran on the bus’s VIN, that particular model was under recall. The styrene blocks used to make the seats lack enough impact absorption in specific areas, which may increase the risk of injury during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

CMS released the following statement in regards to the recall:

CMS is aware of the recall issued in 2019 for certain school buses and is waiting on Carolina Thomas, a division of Daimler Trucks North America, to schedule service to resolve the issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration deemed the school buses involved in the recall safe to operate as normal until repairs could occur. CMS is also waiting on information from Carolina Thomas as to the number of school buses impacted by the recall.

