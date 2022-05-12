Submit a Tip
Authorities release victim and suspect names in Florence motel room death

Donald Moore
Donald Moore(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department provided more information on a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a motel room.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the Colonial Inn on Irby Street after a person was heard screaming for help.

When they arrived, officers said they tried to open the door with a key, but a man identified as Donald Moore held the door and kept officers from coming into the room.

Police said they made forced entry into the room and took Moore into custody after a brief struggle.

A woman was found dead in the room.

The Florence County Coroner identified the woman as Tosana Tyisha Carter, 45, of Florence. According to the coroner, Carter died as a result of a sharp-edged weapon.

The arrest warrants for Moore indicate a boxcutter was found at the scene.

The body will be autopsied Friday morning at the Medical University of S.C.

Moore is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Florence Police Department said it’s still investigating and working to determine how the events of the incident unfolded.

