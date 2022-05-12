Arrest made in 2021 murder of Dillon man

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man was arrested in relation to the 2021 murder of Qushawn Alford, police say.

According to Dillon police, Bradley Wheeler was arrested on charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

This arrest was made after an extensive investigation into the murder of Qushawn Alford.

Alford was killed on September 5, 2021, on Wix Road in the City of Dillon.

Wheeler was also arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime that occurred on S. MacArthur Avenue on April 09, 2022, in the City of Dillon.

