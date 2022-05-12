Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Former Food Network contestant Ariel Robinson goes to trial.
Day Four: Trial underway for Food Network star accused of beating foster daughter to death
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden co-hosts 2nd global COVID summit as US nears 1M deaths
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
US producer prices surge 11% in April on higher food costs
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
Baby formula shortage reaches ‘crisis’ level in some places