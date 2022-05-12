Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 companies bid $315M to develop wind power off coast of North and South Carolina

offshore wind farm
offshore wind farm(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior says two energy companies bid a combined $315 million in an auction for the rights to produce power from wind energy in two areas off the coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

TotalEnergies Renewables USA paid a reported $160 million for 54,937 acres off the coast.

Duke Energy Renewables Wind bid $155 million for 55,154 acres. Specifically, the sites are 50 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and about 30 miles south of Bald Head Island in North Carolina.

If fully developed, the leases could result in about1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy, enough to power about 500,000homes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Best of the Grand Strand
Brittanee Drexel
New information expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources

Latest News

The series features 59 local high school student athletes and is presented by WMBF News.
‘Seniors Last Swing’ returns to Pelicans Ballpark to honor high school baseball, softball players
Terrance Lee Pearson Jr.
Marlboro County deputies arrest man trying to throw drugs, phones, etc. into federal prison
Emmanuel Singleton
Sword attack leaves Marlboro County man hospitalized, another in jail
Scattered showers continue on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Showers remain through Friday