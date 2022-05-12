Submit a Tip
1 dead at Florence motel after screams for help heard, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a death at a Florence motel on South Irby Street.

According to the report, at approximately 8:58 p.m. on 0Thursday, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to a room at 415 S. Irby Street, the Colonial Inn, regarding a person screaming for help.

Responding officers forced entry into the room and discovered one person deceased.

Officers took the other occupant of the room into custody.

There is no further threat to the community at this time, according to FPD.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

