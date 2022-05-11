Submit a Tip
Waco Police: 2-year-old girl dies after shooting herself in the stomach

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene at the residence at 3501 Alta Vista.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old girl who shot herself in the stomach on Wednesday has died, Waco Police confirms to KWTX.

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating the scene at 3501 Alta Vista.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with new information shortly.

Police at 3501 Alta Vista in Waco
Police at 3501 Alta Vista in Waco(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)

