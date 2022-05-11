Trial scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, murdering 80-year-old Horry County woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The federal trial for a man accused in the kidnapping and murder of an 80-year-old Horry County woman has been scheduled.

During a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, it was determined that jury selection in Dominique Brand’s case would be set for Aug. 9 with the trial beginning on Sept. 6.

Authorities said that Brand kidnapped Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021, forced her to drive him to North Carolina and then back to South Carolina. They said he ended up shooting and killing her in Marion County behind an abandoned grocery store.

Mary Ann Elvington ((Source: HCPD))

It has not been determined if this will be a death penalty case.

Back in March, Brand’s defense team met with the Capital Case Section of the Department of Justice to present their case and ask that it proceed as a non-capital criminal case. At this point, a ruling has not been made.

