Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘There’s a need out there’: Leaders look for new ideas to help North Myrtle Beach’s homeless population

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Across the Grand Strand, there are programs to help the homeless population, but some leaders say they feel stuck when it comes to improving those programs.

Just in North Myrtle Beach, a spokesperson for the city said that there has been a rise of homeless people.

Because of that, Jolene Puffer, a resident in North Myrtle Beach, put together a connection meeting at the Bay Watch Hotel so that those help the homeless can come together and find new ways to help those in need of a roof over their heads.

Some of the groups that took part are Hopes Kitchen, Sea Haven, New Directions and North Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue.

They discussed the issues they were having when it comes to helping the homeless.

Diane Shell, who started volunteering with Hope’s Kitchen after her husband died, said there are moments she has trouble pointing those in need in the right direction to get help.

“There’s a need out there for people and when they ask me, ‘Where I can get this?’ or ‘Where can I get that?’ All I can do is sympathize with them, and I don’t know where to go to have an answer for people,” said Shell.

CEO Micheal Woods for Western Carolina Rescue Mission in Asheville spoke at the meeting. Woods said the first step to start the progress to improvement is to provide mental health care.

“If we prioritize, putting mental health professionals on the street, working with these individuals, paying them as local employees, then we can engage to the services that they need,” Woods said.

The other issue he pointed out to leaders was that Horry County needs a transitional program. The program will help those who are homeless to heal and get to a healthy place in life.

“To be homeless you’ve been traumatized. There’s a trauma that is taking place that is the cause of being homeless or just the act to be homeless that is creating that in your life. Dealing with that in your life from a healthy place i the only way people can overcome that and get out,” said Woods.

Woods mentioned that having a transitional program will be a challenge for homeless people who are OK with being homeless.

There will be another meeting in June to discuss ways to help those who are homeless.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

.
VIDEO: United Way of Horry County introduces new game plan to combat the biggest issues addressed in survey
VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating
John Allen Jr., Zaquan McNeil
2 arrested, 3 wanted in connection to criminal acts at Lumberton mobile home park
United Way of Horry County community game plan
United Way of Horry County introduces new game plan to combat the biggest issues addressed in survey
The owners of a 10-month-old English bulldog named George is seeking justice after authorities...
‘I’m scared’: Neighbors on alert after third suspicious dog death in Darlington County community