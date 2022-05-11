Submit a Tip
SLED: Former Florence County deputy received, sent obscene pictures on Snapchat to minors

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County deputy was arrested on Wednesday by state law enforcement following a child exploitation investigation.

Jonathon Bessenger, 24, faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye requested that the State Law Enforcement Division investigate the case.

Warrants show that in July 2020 and December 2021, Bessenger used the Snapchat social media app to take part in a group “chat” where he received and distributed obscene photographs and videos.

The documents state that Bessenger received obscene videos of minor children engaged in sexual activity.

Bessenger is currently at Florence County Detention Center.

WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and asked what led up to the investigation and how long Bessenger had been with the sheriff’s office. We’re waiting to hear back.

