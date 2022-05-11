Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Juveniles charged after assaulting custodian at Marion County middle school

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two young kids are facing serious charges after authorities said they assaulted a school custodian in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened on Tuesday at Johnakin Middle School.

The two juveniles are facing third-degree assault and battery charges.

The custodian suffered a minor injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case will now be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

WMBF News has reached out to the Marion County School District to get more information on the assault. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Dominique Brand
Trial scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, murdering 80-year-old Horry County woman
Rayquna Miclamore
One arrested, charged in three home break-ins, robbery in Darlington County
.
VIDEO: Trial scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, murdering 80-year-old Horry County woman
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area