Sheriff’s office: Juveniles charged after assaulting custodian at Marion County middle school

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two young kids are facing serious charges after authorities said they assaulted a school custodian in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened on Tuesday at Johnakin Middle School.

The two juveniles are facing third-degree assault and battery charges.

The custodian suffered a minor injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case will now be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

WMBF News has reached out to the Marion County School District to get more information on the assault. We are waiting to hear back.

