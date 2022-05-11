Reward offered for unsolved deadly nightclub shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a deadly April shooting in Dillon County.

The shooting happened at Millers nightclub around 4 a.m. April 23.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Barry Ameer Dunham.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch non-emergency at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or through the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

