One arrested, charged in three home break-ins, robbery in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies have arrested a man suspected in a rash of home break-ins and a robbery.

Rayquna Miclamore was arrested in the case and faces several charges including burglary, grand larceny and armed robbery.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating last month when there were three separate home break-ins and an armed robbery in the Meadowbrook Drive and McIver Road area.

Warrants show that guns were stolen from two of the homes. They also state that the suspect took thousands of dollars in jewelry and other items.

The warrants state that he conspired with two other defendants in the three home break-ins.

Miclamore is also accused of holding a person at gunpoint and taking money from them.

All of the cases are still under investigation.

