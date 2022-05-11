Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One arrested, charged in three home break-ins, robbery in Darlington County

Rayquna Miclamore
Rayquna Miclamore(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies have arrested a man suspected in a rash of home break-ins and a robbery.

Rayquna Miclamore was arrested in the case and faces several charges including burglary, grand larceny and armed robbery.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating last month when there were three separate home break-ins and an armed robbery in the Meadowbrook Drive and McIver Road area.

Warrants show that guns were stolen from two of the homes. They also state that the suspect took thousands of dollars in jewelry and other items.

The warrants state that he conspired with two other defendants in the three home break-ins.

Miclamore is also accused of holding a person at gunpoint and taking money from them.

All of the cases are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Dominique Brand
Trial scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, murdering 80-year-old Horry County woman
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Romaine Gordon, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell
Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
VIDEO: ‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed