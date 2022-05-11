Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

I’m on the scene of what appears to be a school bus crash. I just arrived on scene and I’m working to get more details @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/KJFuaYhnb4 — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) May 11, 2022

First responders are working around these two vehicles that are involved in the school bus crash on Sharon Rd. West @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/E5uehKuFUu — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) May 11, 2022

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, Medic said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 40 students were on board the bus that was heading to South Mecklenburg High School. District officials said they are hearing reports of injuries but they do not know the extent of them or who specifically is affected yet.

Officials said that two vehicles hit the bus.

Medic said the bus driver was pinned and has been freed by members of the Charlotte Fire Department. They added they are currently coordinating with hospitals to take patients to multiple locations.

According to Medic, there were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients. One person had life-threatening injuries, while one other person had serious injuries.

Medic said 15 children had minor injuries.

CMS officials said the following message was going to South Mecklenburg High families:

Good morning South Mecklenburg families. This is Principal Angerer with an important message. When something occurs that involves our students, I want to keep you informed and provide you with accurate information. This morning, bus number 222 was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

15 of our students were on the bus. 14 students were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution and parents of those students were contacted. The bus driver was also injured.

I want to assure you that we take the safety of your children very seriously.

WBTV has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

