Lulu’s Cafe in Myrtle Beach is a must try for brunch at the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can’t beat brunch at the beach, especially when you can get your hands on some unique cocktails, too.

Lulu’s Cafe on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has been a staple since 2011. Locally owned and operated, their open from 8am-1pm.

Come along with us to discover some of their unique menu items, over the top cocktails, views, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.