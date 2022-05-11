Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lulu’s Cafe in Myrtle Beach is a must try for brunch at the beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can’t beat brunch at the beach, especially when you can get your hands on some unique cocktails, too.

Lulu’s Cafe on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has been a staple since 2011. Locally owned and operated, their open from 8am-1pm.

Come along with us to discover some of their unique menu items, over the top cocktails, views, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

gst
Coastal Dance Centre student, Siena Espana has received multiple Scholarship offers in Europe
gst
Lulu's Cafe- Part 5
gst
Lulu's Cafe- Part 2
gst
Ballet school offers for Coastal Dance Centre student