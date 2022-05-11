Submit a Tip
Lake City man charged with kidnapping, assault, rape released on bond twice

Raikuan Denon Nesbitt
Raikuan Denon Nesbitt(Lake City Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City man is out on bond after allegedly holding a former girlfriend hostage for six days, assaulting and raping her.

Raikuan Denon Nesbitt, 26, was released on $25,000 surety bond on April 27 for an incident that began in Florence on April 9 and ended in Lake City on April 15 when the victim escaped.

Nesbitt was arrested again on May 4 by the Florence County Sheriff’s office on charges related to that incident and released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond the same day.

The kidnapping and assault victim presented a victim impact statement at both bond hearings.

At the time of the alleged incident, Nesbitt was out on a $5,000 surety bond for the December 18, 2020, second-degree assault and battery of a different victim.

Prior to being kidnapped, assaulted and raped, the victim requested an order of protection in family court on April 20. The judge denied the request.

A request for a restraining order against Nesbitt was filed for the victim on May 3 and will be heard at the Florence Magistrates Court on May 17.

Nesbitt currently faces three Lake City charges from this incident:

  • Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
  • First-degree criminal sexual behavior (rape)
  • Kidnapping

To post bond, an individual must pay 10 percent of a surety bond (in this case, $2,500, and $500 for the Dec. 2020 incident) and zero dollars for a PR bond.

If you have been the victim of a physical or sexual assault, contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1 (800) 656-4673.

