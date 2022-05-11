Lake City man charged with kidnapping, assault, rape released on bond twice
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City man is out on bond after allegedly holding a former girlfriend hostage for six days, assaulting and raping her.
Raikuan Denon Nesbitt, 26, was released on $25,000 surety bond on April 27 for an incident that began in Florence on April 9 and ended in Lake City on April 15 when the victim escaped.
Nesbitt was arrested again on May 4 by the Florence County Sheriff’s office on charges related to that incident and released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond the same day.
The kidnapping and assault victim presented a victim impact statement at both bond hearings.
At the time of the alleged incident, Nesbitt was out on a $5,000 surety bond for the December 18, 2020, second-degree assault and battery of a different victim.
Prior to being kidnapped, assaulted and raped, the victim requested an order of protection in family court on April 20. The judge denied the request.
A request for a restraining order against Nesbitt was filed for the victim on May 3 and will be heard at the Florence Magistrates Court on May 17.
Nesbitt currently faces three Lake City charges from this incident:
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
- First-degree criminal sexual behavior (rape)
- Kidnapping
To post bond, an individual must pay 10 percent of a surety bond (in this case, $2,500, and $500 for the Dec. 2020 incident) and zero dollars for a PR bond.
If you have been the victim of a physical or sexual assault, contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1 (800) 656-4673.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.