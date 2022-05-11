Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I’m scared’: Neighbors on alert after third suspicious dog death in Darlington County community

By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors in a Darlington County community are afraid for their pets’ safety after they said a third dog from their neighborhood was killed.

The latest case happened over the weekend when George, a 10-month-old English bulldog, was reported missing from his home on Friday after escaping through a fence opening. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, George was found shot and mutilated just three miles away in Chesterfield County.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Heinous crime’: 10-month-old English bulldog found shot, mutilated; investigation underway in Hartsville area

The owners of a 10-month-old English bulldog named George is seeking justice after authorities...
The owners of a 10-month-old English bulldog named George is seeking justice after authorities said he was shot and mutilated over the weekend.(Source: Caroline Perry)

Owners Shannon Simmons and Caroline Perry were thousands of miles away on vacation when they received the devastating news.

Simmons said this loss really makes her uneasy about returning home.

“I’m just dreading going back there. We miss him of course, a lot. But a part of us, I’m like really pissed. I’m angry that somebody could do this to him,” said Simmons.

The tragedy has been oddly familiar to neighbors who said in recent months one dog was shot and another was allegedly poisoned in their community.

Back in February, neighbor Shannon Jordan said her dog was shot while playing outside. Now she’s scared to let her other dogs out of her sight.

“You want to think that nobody in your neighborhood could’ve killed your dog,” said Jordan. “So now I’m afraid, I have other pets and I’m afraid to let them outside.”

Nearby neighbors said it’s scary because and it’s so close to home.

“I’m worried about letting our dogs outside,” said neighbor Jessica McWhorter. “Even with a fenced-in backyard, because the dog that was poisoned literally lives right there, so when I go outside with them, I make sure I go out there with them to make sure.”

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating George’s death.

Shannon and Caroline have also created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a reward in the case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

.
VIDEO: United Way of Horry County introduces new game plan to combat the biggest issues addressed in survey
VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating
John Allen Jr., Zaquan McNeil
2 arrested, 3 wanted in connection to criminal acts at Lumberton mobile home park
United Way of Horry County community game plan
United Way of Horry County introduces new game plan to combat the biggest issues addressed in survey