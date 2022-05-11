FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today, rain chances increase tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get outside and enjoy today while you can! Clouds and rain chances increase as we head into tomorrow and through the first half of the weekend.

TODAY

Temperatures are starting out warmer than the previous couple of mornings but that light jacket is still acceptable for many of you as you step out the door.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s today with a breezy northerly wind. (WMBF)

We will climb throughout the day with once again, a breezy wind out of the north. Highs on the beaches will reach the low-mid 70s with the mid-upper 70s further inland. We’re clear and breezy with a nice day on tap!

HERE COMES THE RAIN

That same low pressure system responsible for the northerly winds and cooler temperatures continues to move to the southwest toward Georgia and the southeast coast.

Rain chances return for Thursday and will continue through the day on Friday. (WMBF)

Rain chances will begin to increase along with the cloud cover starting tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms will work into the region starting in the afternoon and picking up through the evening hours. Off an on showers and storms will be remain in the forecast through Thursday night and into Friday.

The rain will come down and provide for a nasty Friday. (WMBF)

Friday will be the best chance of rain with a 60% chance of showers and storms off and on throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb despite the nasty weather to end the work week. (WMBF)

Highs both Thursday and Friday will remain in the mid 70s. We won’t climb too much until that low pressure system moves further north, pulling in southerly winds for our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, those winds will also pull in additional moisture through the weekend, keeping our rain chances at 40% through Saturday before falling to 20% for Sunday.

Rainfall totals look to be up to an inch along the beaches with higher amounts possible in isolated spots. (WMBF)

Models continue to come into better agreement with a solid inch of rain expected across a good chunk of the viewing area. The GFS continues to be a little more aggressive with slightly higher rainfall amounts throughout the area. Right now, we’re expecting rainfall totals up to an inch with isolated higher amounts possible.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.