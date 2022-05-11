‘Extremely grateful’: CCU receives historic donation from Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University received the largest gift in the school’s history.

On Wednesday, the university announced Conway Medical Center made a $10 million contribution to the school.

CMC now holds the distinction of making the largest donation to another anchor in Horry County.

“This is a transformational contribution that will help with a very acute infrastructure need, but will also support our newest college as it develops to address the expansion of our community and the tremendous influx of new residents,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson.

In recognition of the contribution, CCU’s newest college will be named the Conway Medical Center college of Health and Human Performance.

The endowed funds will provide the college with resources for scholarships, faculty support, research and other areas.

“We’re excited about what this gift represents, not just for our two great organizations but, more importantly, for our community. CMC and CCU are the twin pillars of education and health care in our region. This 25-year commitment and partnership highlights our shared dedication toward the future of health and workforce development in Horry County,” said CMC CEO Bret Barr.

The new Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance will begin operations on July 1.

It will be home to the following academic units: public health, nursing, health administration, exercise and sports science, recreation and sports management and a master’s in sport management.

A portion of CMC’s donation will be directed to the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation to help support the school’s athletic programs.

Investments will include a multiple-use facility that will house the new Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance and also revitalization efforts on the south portion of the school’s campus. The first project, pending state approvals, will be a nearly 90,000-square-foot indoor practice facility at Brooks Stadium and additional surface parking.

