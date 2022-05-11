Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Extremely grateful’: CCU receives historic donation from Conway Medical Center

Coastal Carolina University campus
Coastal Carolina University campus
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University received the largest gift in the school’s history.

On Wednesday, the university announced Conway Medical Center made a $10 million contribution to the school.

CMC now holds the distinction of making the largest donation to another anchor in Horry County.

“This is a transformational contribution that will help with a very acute infrastructure need, but will also support our newest college as it develops to address the expansion of our community and the tremendous influx of new residents,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson.

In recognition of the contribution, CCU’s newest college will be named the Conway Medical Center college of Health and Human Performance.

The endowed funds will provide the college with resources for scholarships, faculty support, research and other areas.

“We’re excited about what this gift represents, not just for our two great organizations but, more importantly, for our community. CMC and CCU are the twin pillars of education and health care in our region. This 25-year commitment and partnership highlights our shared dedication toward the future of health and workforce development in Horry County,” said CMC CEO Bret Barr.

The new Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance will begin operations on July 1.

It will be home to the following academic units: public health, nursing, health administration, exercise and sports science, recreation and sports management and a master’s in sport management.

A portion of CMC’s donation will be directed to the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation to help support the school’s athletic programs.

Investments will include a multiple-use facility that will house the new Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance and also revitalization efforts on the south portion of the school’s campus. The first project, pending state approvals, will be a nearly 90,000-square-foot indoor practice facility at Brooks Stadium and additional surface parking.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Kyleen Waltman
Woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
Rain chances return for Thursday and will continue through the day on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today, rain chances increase tomorrow
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed