Conway residents will have chance to provide input over proposed hotel incentive program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway could be just a couple of votes away from approving a hotel incentive program, but they want to hear from the public first.

A public hearing will be held on Monday during the city council’s regular meeting.

The city of Conway has spent years trying to find more ways to recruit hotels to its area.

RELATED COVERAGE | Conway leaders look at offering unprecedented incentives to attract hotels

In the past few years, the city has removed parking requirements for hotels, started allowing commercial short-term rentals, like those going up on Third Avenue downtown, and incentives for renovating vacant buildings.

But the city hasn’t had luck landing a large hotel.

Now they want to take incentives to the next level with property tax reimbursement, hospitality tax reimbursement and even speeding up approval periods.

There will be a public hearing before the city council takes a first vote on the proposed program.

The Conway City Council meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

