CONGRATS GRADS: HGTC holding commencement ceremony Thursday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College will be celebrating its graduating class of 2022 on Thursday.

The school commencement ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

MORE INFORMATION | Spring 2022 Commencement Information

During the ceremony, along with honoring the graduates, the school will give out awards to faculty and staff, distinguished patrons and an outstanding student leader who has displayed the spirit of service and has made significant leadership contributions while at HGTC.

The school warns graduates and guests that the guest entrance will open one hour before the ceremony and that seating is first-come, first-served. HGTC added that traffic will be heavy in the area prior to the ceremony so plan accordingly.

